A statement from the CFL on the passing of Ken King

TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has released the following statement regarding the passing of CFL governor and Calgary Stampeder executive, Ken King:

“Anyone fortunate enough to know Ken King would describe him as tough and determined. He was a fierce competitor, hard driving leader and, to all of us on the CFL Board of Governors, a loyal and giving friend. Even in the face of illness, his boundless passion for sport, love of business, and willingness to help others never waned.

“I saw him just two weeks ago in Calgary. We talked about football and business. As usual, he was positive and encouraging. Afterwards, I thought how lucky I was to be able to spend time with him. How lucky we all were to know him.

“I am certain all of his friends in our league are hoping some of that King-sized toughness and determination — and some of his courage, too — rubbed off on the rest of us. We’re going to need it because we’re going to miss him.”

Randy Ambrosie

Commissioner

Canadian Football League