Bombers add DB Damian Swann, QB Dru Brown

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added American defensive back Damian Swann and quarterback Dru Brown to their roster.

Swann, 27, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent two seasons with the Saints, playing in seven games with two starts. Swann registered 22 tackles and four pass deflections during that time. Swann spent four seasons at the University of Georgia prior to being drafted.

Brown joins the Bombers after finishing up his collegiate career for the Cowboys. Voted team captain for 2019 by his teammates, Brown appeared in seven games for OSU last season, starting the final three after an injury to starter Spencer Sanders, and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 810 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception.

In OSU’s last game of the season, a 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl, Brown completed 15 of 28 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another score.

Brown was a graduate transfer to OSU in 2018 after two seasons at Hawai’i. He was the recipient of the coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain Award in 2017 and named one of four team captains prior to the season. During his two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, Brown threw for 5,273 yards with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was named MVP of the 2016 Hawai’i Bowl after throwing for four TDs and rushing for another in a 52-35 victory over Middle Tennessee.

Brown played his freshman year at the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, California and threw for 21 majors while rushing for an additional six scores in being named the team’s MVP.