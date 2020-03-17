Follow CFL

R-Pups take over social media

On Monday, the Ottawa REDBLACKS asked fans to share photos of their puppies through social media.

The post got a ton of engagement as fans, players, coaches and the CFL community shared shots of their respective doggos.

Even other teams got in on the action.

