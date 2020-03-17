R-Pups take over social media

- News
On Monday, the Ottawa REDBLACKS asked fans to share photos of their puppies through social media.
Please 🐶 reply🐶 with 🐶 your 🐶 puppy 🐶 pictures🐶#RNation pic.twitter.com/mChwQLTfIQ
— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) March 16, 2020
The post got a ton of engagement as fans, players, coaches and the CFL community shared shots of their respective doggos.
Member of #rnation Amber https://t.co/GNMNYXTjTc pic.twitter.com/9eaTOPGqUl
— Paul LaPolice (@PaulLaPolice) March 16, 2020
— Joe D’Amore (@coachjdamore) March 16, 2020
— Jeff DeDekker (@ThePloughboy) March 16, 2020
— Timothy Flanders (@TFlanders405) March 16, 2020
Home Office buddies! pic.twitter.com/SmBSu8Xbt3
— Jeremy Snyder (@SnyderRedBlacks) March 16, 2020
Sullivan part of #RNation since 16’ pic.twitter.com/e8JNFSuPN3
— Brendan Gillanders (@Bgillanders25) March 16, 2020
Our sled dogs! pic.twitter.com/a6PJmrvl8j
— Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) March 16, 2020
— Bailey (@baileyddesign) March 16, 2020
— Christopher Milo (@chris_milo30) March 16, 2020
Alpine – Running Back
King Charles Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/oP3dgwbuTX
— Sluuby (@sluuby) March 17, 2020
Even other teams got in on the action.
Great idea 😍
Please 🦁 reply 🦁 with 🦁 your 🦁 kitty 🦁 cat 🦁 pictures 🦁#BCLions https://t.co/MJGJmJRx7j
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) March 16, 2020
Leonardo DiCatrio 💯 https://t.co/pBzsO0Opij
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) March 16, 2020
https://t.co/UfVP5zxbeC pic.twitter.com/mUUM5oDOKh
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 16, 2020