If your screen time has increased this week you’re not alone! As CFL fans settle in for a quiet weekend at home we expect they might be looking to enjoy a football movie – or two or three. The REDBLACKS get it and want your input on their Football Movie Madness bracket to determine the best football movie of all time. This seems like the perfect chance to binge old favourites and watch a couple that have been on your to-watch list. Be sure to vote and stay tuned for the next round coming out on Monday.

If you were wondering what to watch this weekend…I think we’ve got your answer!