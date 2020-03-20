Fans Join Together and Share Favourite CFL Memory

- News
We’ve loved watching your #HowICFL posts roll in! Players have been sharing their at-home workouts and fans have started sharing their favourite CFL memories. We know it’s hard to pick, so be sure to keep the posts coming!
Quick check in with @TorontoArgos FB @DeclanCross38 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/eIMJzGzkkd
— CFL (@CFL) March 20, 2020
REDBLACKS winning Grey Cup in 2016 and celebrating at the parade two days later. #RNation #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/LuR3E9QGDp
— SouthSidePete (@SSP613) March 20, 2020
#HowICFL @CFL pic.twitter.com/n8uiDshv2U
— Christine Boomhour (@Osheafan) March 20, 2020
Being in Calgary when the final whistle blew 2019 Champs!! #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/xB5QjZ0bOL
— Blue Bomber Fan85 (@BlueBomberFan85) March 20, 2020
Getting engaged at Grey Cup 2017 in Ottawa #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/kWhXuIyfLB
— Deb Rulé (@DebRule65) March 20, 2020
So many memories #CFL recent favourite coin toss #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/E2Qs2v7Fge
— Michele Wallace (@MishkaFerrari) March 20, 2020
And of course our very last meeting at centre field for my dad’s final last game of his career 🧡🏈 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/JIYQaSKiXU
— Christie Buono (@ChristieBuono) March 20, 2020
Being DD's for the Grey Cup was pretty cool too #HowICFL #greycup #goredblacks pic.twitter.com/3aMiqf9s6f
— Carly Meredith (@CarlyMeredith18) March 20, 2020
this day was pretty special to me.. but there are so many other memories 💙🏈🇨🇦 #HowICFL @Foley4Real @26reasons @MattBlack39 #100thGreyCupChamps pic.twitter.com/pUq6XDkfvz
— 💙🏈 Miss D 🏈💙 (@SweetDsArgoFan) March 20, 2020
Watching the @calstampeders win the 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton with my son.🙂🏈 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/jZ5wUkHCE2
— Matt McQueen (@mattmcqueen) March 20, 2020
Not matter what, I’m always cheering! This is #HowICFL! pic.twitter.com/lP3sueMKNC
— Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) March 20, 2020