Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Fans Join Together and Share Favourite CFL Memory

We’ve loved watching your #HowICFL posts roll in! Players have been sharing their at-home workouts and fans have started sharing their favourite CFL memories. We know it’s hard to pick, so be sure to keep the posts coming!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent

Lions’ Maksymic takes winding road to land OC job
The Waggle, Ep.202: Adapting to the new normal
Ambrosie issues letter to CFL fans