Fans Join Together and Share Favourite CFL Memory

We’ve loved watching your #HowICFL posts roll in! Players have been sharing their at-home workouts and fans have started sharing their favourite CFL memories. We know it’s hard to pick, so be sure to keep the posts coming!

REDBLACKS winning Grey Cup in 2016 and celebrating at the parade two days later. #RNation #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/LuR3E9QGDp — SouthSidePete (@SSP613) March 20, 2020

Being in Calgary when the final whistle blew 2019 Champs!! #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/xB5QjZ0bOL — Blue Bomber Fan85 (@BlueBomberFan85) March 20, 2020

Getting engaged at Grey Cup 2017 in Ottawa #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/kWhXuIyfLB — Deb Rulé (@DebRule65) March 20, 2020

And of course our very last meeting at centre field for my dad’s final last game of his career 🧡🏈 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/JIYQaSKiXU — Christie Buono (@ChristieBuono) March 20, 2020

Watching the @calstampeders win the 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton with my son.🙂🏈 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/jZ5wUkHCE2 — Matt McQueen (@mattmcqueen) March 20, 2020