Member of Lions’ football ops dept tests positive for COVID-19

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club was alerted on Friday evening that a member of the club’s football operations department tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employee was last at club headquarters on Friday, March 13th and is currently in isolation at home. In the meantime, club officials remain in constant communication with team doctors to determine best course of action for ensuring the safety of our employees who have been in contact.

As we continue to deal with this pandemic, the health and safety of the BC Lions, the entire CFL as well as our fans and partners remains paramount.