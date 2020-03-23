Simoni’s fave memory as a Ticat shouldn’t surprise you..

HAMILTON — When asked what his favourite memory as a Tiger-Cat was, linebacker Simoni Lawrence’s answer didn’t really surprise any of us.

Hamilton’s middle linebacker went right to the Ticats’ massive win against the Argonauts at BMO Field to start the 2019 campaign. The Black and Gold put up 64 total points in that Week 2 contest, kick starting their journey to the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

Simoni had a tackle, a sack and an interception in that contest but it was the offence that really stole the show.

Brandon Banks, 2019’s eventual Most Outstanding Player, hauled in 105 yards and Bralon Addison caught three touchdown passes to go along with his 107 yards. Sean Thomas Erlington had an exceptional game on the ground, running the rock 12 times for 109 yards. QB Jeremiah Masoli tossed three TD passes to go along with a rushing major before being replaced by backup Dane Evans (who also tossed a touchdown pass). RB Maleek Irons also found the end zone on a rush and rookie Nikola Kalinic caught a TD pass. The Tabbies put up over 600 yards of offence in their biggest win against Toronto, ever.

The scoring also made its way onto special teams – don’t forget about Brandon Banks’ missed field goal touchdown!

Take a look at Simoni’s answer – and some highlights from that game – below!