CFL Global Draft rescheduled as lead-in event prior to training camp

TORONTO — The CFL has rescheduled the 2020 edition of the Global Draft to coincide with the opening of training camps due to the ongoing public health concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the days prior to the league’s nine member clubs welcoming back its players in anticipation of the upcoming season, the top global prospects will be invited to Toronto to showcase their skills for CFL coaches, general managers and league personnel at a Global Combine. Following the event, teams will participate in the CFL Global Draft where the top international athletes will vie for the honour of being selected first overall by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“In conversations with the teams’ presidents and general managers, there was some concern in not being able to meet and scout the incoming group of global players in person after we were forced to cancel the CFL Combine,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“The CFL Global Combine Tour was an incredible tool to travel overseas to meet these young men and perform evaluations. In working with our international partners, we have also been able to collect a wealth of film, data and statistics.

“However, seeing these players up-close is an important step in establishing fit with any team. If we cannot confidently prepare an environment where these global players are entering the most ideal situations which make the best use of their unique skillsets, we are doing them a disservice. We owe it to them to do this right.

“The rescheduled Global Combine and Draft in Toronto will provide global players with equal footing to showcase their talents in person, while offering teams a joint platform for fair evaluation. We can’t wait to welcome them to Canada and we look forward to having them join our CFL family.”

Further details regarding the Global Combine in Toronto and the 2020 CFL Global Draft will be announced closer to the events.

DRAFT ORDER: 2020 CFL GLOBAL DRAFT