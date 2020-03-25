Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

CFL quarterbacks duke it out in Foot Bounce Challenge

TORONTO — Trevor Harris has laid down the gauntlet for his fellow signal-callers.

On Monday, the Edmonton Eskimos quarterback created the “Foot Bounce Challenge.” The rules are simple: From a standing position, throw the ball directly into the floor and bounce it back to yourself as many times as possible in 15 seconds.

Harris looked to current CFL pivots, his favourite target and a former teammate, challenging Vernon Adams Jr., Matt Nichols and Cody Fajardo along with Greg Ellingson and Henry Burris to beat his mark of 14.

Nichols — one of the newest members of the Toronto Argonauts — was the first challenger, and he matched Harris’ mark of 14.

Fajardo and Adams were next up to the plate. Both standout quarterbacks from 2019 set the pace. Fajardo put together 17, however, his counterpart from Montreal managed to up that total and finish with 18.

The Roughriders signal-caller nominated the individuals in the Saskatchewan quarterback room, nominating James Franklin, Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett. Adams, on the other hand, went further and challenged any quarterback that follows him to give it a go.

That opened the door for Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Dane Evans to enter the fray. He calmly matched Fajardo’s mark of 17, putting them in a tie for second place.

At the moment, Adams remains the leader over two days. But there’s still ample opportunity for someone to usurp him on the leaderboard.

Recent

The Waggle, Ep.203: Navigating the unknown w/ Bill Manning
O’Leary: Brescacin’s appreciation for front-line COVID workers grows
Grymes encouraged by recovery from ACL injury