CFL quarterbacks duke it out in Foot Bounce Challenge

TORONTO — Trevor Harris has laid down the gauntlet for his fellow signal-callers.

On Monday, the Edmonton Eskimos quarterback created the “Foot Bounce Challenge.” The rules are simple: From a standing position, throw the ball directly into the floor and bounce it back to yourself as many times as possible in 15 seconds.

Harris looked to current CFL pivots, his favourite target and a former teammate, challenging Vernon Adams Jr., Matt Nichols and Cody Fajardo along with Greg Ellingson and Henry Burris to beat his mark of 14.

Nichols — one of the newest members of the Toronto Argonauts — was the first challenger, and he matched Harris’ mark of 14.

A very eventful 14 for me.. Thanks for the challenge Trevor! I put some much needed Circus Music to it on my IG post. https://t.co/YYkbWPoicp pic.twitter.com/g5POUCJh4J — Matt Nichols (@MattNichols16) March 23, 2020

Fajardo and Adams were next up to the plate. Both standout quarterbacks from 2019 set the pace. Fajardo put together 17, however, his counterpart from Montreal managed to up that total and finish with 18.

What y’all think?? 17 or 18? Lol @cfl #FootBounceChallenge I challenge all my QBs following me! pic.twitter.com/NpHnPFVsgY — Vernon Adams Jr. (@bigplay_va) March 24, 2020

The Roughriders signal-caller nominated the individuals in the Saskatchewan quarterback room, nominating James Franklin, Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett. Adams, on the other hand, went further and challenged any quarterback that follows him to give it a go.

That opened the door for Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Dane Evans to enter the fray. He calmly matched Fajardo’s mark of 17, putting them in a tie for second place.

Instagram saw it first but might as well share it with the Twitter-world! My shot at @bigplay_va challenge! @CFL @Ticats filmed by the best quarantine partner/wife @nikkipoki 😜 #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/XuGUqn03X8 — Dane Evans (@daneevans9) March 24, 2020

At the moment, Adams remains the leader over two days. But there’s still ample opportunity for someone to usurp him on the leaderboard.