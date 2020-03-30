Bombers add quarterback Dalton Sneed

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce that the club has added American quarterback Dalton Sneed.

Sneed has spent the past two seasons at the University of Montana.

In 2019, Sneed recorded 3,436 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, while completing 66% of his passes. Over his two seasons with Montana, Sneed threw for 47 touchdowns and 6,159 passing yards.

He currently ranks eighth on UM’s all-time passing yards list with 6,159 yards to date. His career total of 47 passing majors is also the sixth-best total in school history. Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson sits first in Montana history in both respects.