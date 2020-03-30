CFL, Stampeders mourn the death of Tim Petros

CALGARY — It is with great sadness that the Canadian Football League and the Calgary Stampeders learned of the death of alumnus Tim Petros. He was 58.

The Calgary native and product of John G. Diefenbaker High School and the University of Calgary, Petros played for the Stamps from 1984 to 1990. In 100 career games, he accumulated 2,228 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 141 catches for 1,007 yards. His best season was 1988 when he led the Stamps with 737 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns while making 49 receptions for 304 yards.

Petros was a fifth-round selection of the Stampeders in the 1983 CFL draft. He ran for a Vanier Cup-record 260 yards and was named the championship game’s MVP when the Dinos won the 1983 national university championship with a 31-21 victory over Queen’s.

In addition to his football career, Petros followed the family tradition by working in the food-service industry. He worked at his father’s restaurant – Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza, located across the street from McMahon Stadium – before starting a business that saw him prepare frozen pizzas for sale at local markets. In 2013, he opened Tim’s Gourmet Pizza in Cochrane.

Petros is survived by his wife Laura and two children – son Nik and daughter Jordan.