Ruby finds out what The Rock’s been cooking

TORONTO – The Rock is known for his vigorous and intense training methods as a leader of the online fitness community. On the weekend, he shared one of the epic cheat meals he likes to have every now and then to take a break from his strict diet. He shared this epic photo of his french toast.
.@TheRock‘s “cheat day” french toast is MASSIVE 😳 pic.twitter.com/jKtxnO3jeD
— ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2020
Esks’ Offensive Lineman Jacob Ruby inquired about his meal.
How in earth are you gonna cook that all the way through ? I bet that tasted like bread with syrup
— Jacob Ruby (@jacobruby54) March 30, 2020
The Rock assured him that he takes his cheat meals very seriously.
Do I seem like a man who would waste my cheat meals on something that tastes like only bread and syrup? 😉 It’s perfected, big man. #cooksallthewaythrough
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 30, 2020
Ruby laughed it off afterward.
Don’t call out @TheRock on the authenticity of his cheat meals… noted https://t.co/LBe23aEFPu
— Jacob Ruby (@jacobruby54) March 30, 2020