Locker Room DJ VA

Every team has got the guy in charge of the aux cord in the locker room – the designated team DJ. For the Montreal Alouettes that honour goes to their quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Adams gave a candid interview on The Waggle presented by Sport Clips this week with Donnovan Bennett where Adams shared his optimism for the months ahead. By the end of the interview the discussion moved to music as VA was often seen last season leaving the Als locker room with music coming from a speaker. Donnovan asked Adams if training camp was today what would the team be listening to. Adams noted that he loves playing old school R&B because “everybody can vibe to it.” On gameday however it’s rap music to get everyone pumped up. Here are a few artists DJ VA approves for the locker room:

Boys to men

Blackstreet

Aaliyah

112

Tev Campbell

You can listen the the whole conversation with Vernon Adams right here!