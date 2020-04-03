Bo Knows GC: TSN to air pair of classic Stamps Grey Cups tonight

TORONTO — It may not be the Friday Night Football you are used to but TSN is creating an evening of programming where fans can relive some of the best moments of the decade with a pair of classic Grey Cups.

On Friday night, TSN will air both of Bo Levi Mitchell’s Grey Cup wins as he captured his first title against a stout Hamilton Tiger-Cats squad in 2014 and made good on three-straight GC appearances with a win in 2018 vs. Ottawa.

102nd Grey Cup (2014) | Hamilton vs. Calgary | 7:30pm ET | TSN1

One of the most chaotic finishes in recent memory, the underdog Hamilton Tiger-Cats almost upset the powerhouse Calgary Stampeders with a Brandon Banks 90-yard punt return touchdown in the game’s final minute only to have it omitted by a holding penalty as the Stamps secure their first championship in eight years under the leadership of head coach John Hufnagel and an upstart young pivot in Bo Levi Mitchell.

106th Grey Cup (2018) | Ottawa vs. Calgary | 10:30pm ET | TSN1/2

With pressure mounting, the Calgary Stampeders finally flex their muscles and put to rest consecutive years of coming up short on the CFL’s biggest stage. Bo Levi Mitchell threw two first-half touchdown passes, winning Grey Cup Most Valuable Player, while Terry Williams scored on a Grey Cup record 97-yard punt return, as the Stamps erased their ghosts of November’s past in front of 55,819 fans at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.