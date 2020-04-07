Alouettes issue statement following City of Montreal announcement

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have been made aware of the announcement made by the City of Montreal that no cultural or sporting gathering can take place in the city prior to July 2, 2020.

“The organization supports Mayor Valérie Plante’s decision,” declared Alouettes President Mario Cecchini. “The most important thing right now for everyone’s health and safety is to take measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading.”

As the Canadian Football League announced earlier, all scenarios are still being looked into, including that of playing a complete 18-game season in 2020.

The Alouettes strongly encourage people to respect the safety instructions that our different levels of government have passed along in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The team would also like to thank all of the hard work done by essential employees. They are our true heroes.