Jefferson has off-season workout buddy

WINNIPEG — After re-signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the off-season, reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson has been getting his training in ahead of the 2020 season.

Near his home in Texas, he was getting in a workout, doing some footwork and ladder drills at a local field. He wasn’t alone, however.

Jefferson was joined by his wife, Holly, and daughter, Kelley. The youngest Jefferson decided to try her hand at the agility ladder, and she absolutely killed it, if we do say so ourselves.

Running Drills with Daddy today 🤣😍 How did she do? pic.twitter.com/MJDItG4tSp — Holly Jefferson (@HeyHeyHollyJ) April 6, 2020

Kelley has become a celebrity around CFL circles due to her dances and love of Timbits. After Willie brought home some snow for Kelley to play with during the 2019 campaign, her dance turned into one of the most iconic celebrations of the season.