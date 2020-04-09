‘Stadium Night’ headlines CFL Encore broadcasts on TSN Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with “Stadium Night,” which will see one era end and another begin.

On Friday, TSN will be airing the final game at Ivor Wynne Stadium between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Blue and Gold will appear again on the network later on in the night, as the second game of the night will see them help ring in New Mosaic Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Canada’s 150 birthday.

For a complete list of CFL Encore broadcasts, click here.

The Final Wynne | Hamilton vs. Winnipeg | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN3

A stadium that stood for 82 years and played host to three Grey Cups, Ivor Wynne Stadium was one of the most iconic venues in the country. With Tim Hortons Field under construction, the Tabbies had to say goodbye to their longtime stomping grounds in 2012. Winnipeg served as the opponent for the final game at Ivor Wynne. Ticats quarterback Henry Burris helped lead the hosts to victory to give the Black and Gold faithful one last memory of the hallowed grounds.

A New Era in Riderville | Saskatchewan vs. Winnipeg | 10:30 p.m. ET | TSN3

The Saskatchewan Roughriders couldn’t have asked for a more iconic opening to the 2017 campaign. They had a new stadium to open on Canada’s milestone birthday — and they welcomed their biggest rival to town to ring in the occasion. The Bombers stormed back from an early hole, as former Rider Weston Dressler torched the Riders’ secondary to the tune of 124 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. The pair of rivals would treat fans to an overtime thriller, but it would ultimately be the visitors coming out on top in the first game at New Mosaic Stadium.