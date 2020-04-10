Eskimos sign veteran WR Armanti Edwards

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed American receiver Armanti Edwards to a contract.

Edwards, 32, first came to the CFL in 2016, signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. After one season with the Green and White, he was traded to Toronto. He spent the last three years with the Argos.

After coming up just short of the 1,000-yard mark in 2017 and 2018, Edwards finally hit the milestone in 2019, finishing the year with 1,014 yards and seven majors while hauling in 69 catches.

In 56 career games, the Appalachian State product has made 244 catches for 3,181 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Edwards was a part of the Argonauts team who took home the championship in the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

Before making his way North, Edwards was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He’d also have stints with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.