Steinberg’s MMQB: Dealing with uncertainty

As we continue through the strangest period of time in most of our lives, we remain with more questions than answers. That applies to the world of football as well. At this point in mid-April, we don’t know what the 2020 season is going to look like. And, we don’t know what sports is going look like on the other side of this.

Everything is uncertain right now, which for some, including myself, might be the most unsettling part of all. That seems to be true for a number of CFL players, and understandably so. With the season not starting until July at the earliest, players don’t know when they’ll be back on the field, back in their routines, and back earning a living.

“There are mixed emotions as far as how guys feel about it,” Stampeders’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell told me last week. “Some guys, you know, are happy because we want to be safe. Some guys, at the same time, are upset because we want to get back to playing football. Six months is a long off-season already as it is and to push that back and to know that we’re going to be shortening a season, you know, it’s scary for a lot of guys.”

Last week’s announcement from commissioner Randy Ambrosie of a delayed start to the season came as no surprise. But just because it was inevitable in this current world climate doesn’t make the limbo any easier to deal with.

“I think fear plays a big part into it for everybody, including myself,” Mitchell admitted. “It’s not knowing if another paycheck is going to come this year, it’s not knowing when that’s going to be. You’re thinking about yourself, you’re thinking about your family, you’re thinking about your teammates and if they’ve got the money to survive. I think stress and fear has been a huge part of this for everybody in this whole situation.”

Players have had to find creative ways to stay in shape and keep their training regimens as untouched as possible. And, much like you and me, they’re trying to avoid going stir crazy in isolation.

“It’s tough to stay positive, I understand that,” said right tackle Jemarcus Hardrick in a neat conversation with Ed Tait and BlueBombers.com. “Everything you read is so bad and you can’t do anything because you’re isolated. But staying positive, I think, is the only think that’s going to get us all through this.”

Like a lot of athletes, Hardrick says he’s using this to spend more time at home with his family than he’d usually get at this time of year. Mitchell revealed he and his crew have kept occupied by re-watching all 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And both are doing their best internal gymnastics to keep on top of this from a mental perspective.

“Stay strong, stay together, lean on your friends and your family,” Mitchell said. “I think mentally we have to stay in the playbook, we have to stay in the film room nonstop and really take advantage of this time. You’re forced to be at home, you’re forced to be there for 14 hours a day while you’re awake. Spend four or five of those hours on the iPad and just familiarizing yourself with guys, because coaches are changing in the league, players are changing.”

Hardrick is adopting a very similar approach. For him, a worldwide pandemic has really opened his eyes to what’s most important.

“This is outside of football, man. To me, this is now time for me to grow as a person, to get clearer and appreciate everything around you, appreciate your family. You hear the deaths from this virus, or the stories about kids that are isolated… all of this has made me just that much more appreciative. I’m just enjoying being able to wake up every day with my kids and my wife. It’s made me even that more appreciative of life. I just hope everybody can somehow stay positive. Stay upbeat. We’ll get through this.”

Weighing in

The boys on The Waggle got the CFL universe buzzing last week. For about a 24-hour period, I couldn’t load Twitter without seeing someone weighing in on the top five quarterbacks in league history. It was cool to see the engagement and it’s a really good conversation and debate. I always approach this conversation looking at an entire career, longevity included, which is why I differ from some when putting together my list. Here are my top three:

1. Doug Flutie

The guy was a video game, even if his CFL career only made up eight of 21 professional seasons. It’s hard to look past when he accomplished in those eight years, which includes still being ninth all-time in passing yards. Beyond that, though, Flutie owns four of the ten highest single-season passing totals, including number one at 6,619. Likewise, Flutie’s 48 touchdown passes in 1994 is the most ever with three other seasons in the top ten all-time.

2. Anthony Calvillo

This is a contentious one for some, which I’ve never understood. Calvillo holds career records in passing yards (79,816), completions (5,892), and touchdowns (455). Part of that is owed to his 20 CFL seasons, of course, but longevity isn’t the only thing that puts him at number two. Calvillo owns two of the seven best passing seasons ever and his 43 touchdowns passes in 2008 is fifth best all-time.

3. Damon Allen

Pro football’s all-time combined yardage leader has to be on this podium. Only Lui Passaglia (408) and Bob Cameron (394) have played in more CFL games than Allen’s 370, which starts to give you an idea of his longevity. Allen ranks second in career passing yards (72,381) and touchdowns (394) and is the CFL’s third highest all-time rusher at 11,920. The fact he played until 44 and won four Grey Cup titles with three different teams just adds to the Allen legend.