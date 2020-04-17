Als players doing their part to help with homeschooling

MONTREAL — Academic perseverance is, and will always be, one of our main concerns, especially during these most difficult times where it can be a challenge for young students to keep studying at home.

With the assistance of a few of our players, we thought we could try to lend a helping hand this week with a few dictations and quizzes, Alouettes style, of course!

Below is this week’s program on MontrealAlouettes.com and social media:

Tuesday, April 14

Dictation in French by Christophe Normand (Grade 6 level)

Chris Normand written dictation Dictée-Fr_Chris-Normand_correction

Dictation in English by DJ Lalama (Grade 5 level)

DJ Lalama written dictation Dictation-5th-grade-by-DJ-Lalama

Wednesday, April 15

Alouettes Quiz, part 1

Thursday, April 16

Dictation in French by Étienne Moisan (Grade 3 level)

Dictation in English by Tony Washington (Grade 1 level)

Friday, April 17

Alouettes Quiz, part 2