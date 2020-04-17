Als players doing their part to help with homeschooling

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Draft
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
MONTREAL — Academic perseverance is, and will always be, one of our main concerns, especially during these most difficult times where it can be a challenge for young students to keep studying at home.
With the assistance of a few of our players, we thought we could try to lend a helping hand this week with a few dictations and quizzes, Alouettes style, of course!
Below is this week’s program on MontrealAlouettes.com and social media:
Tuesday, April 14
Dictation in French by Christophe Normand (Grade 6 level)
Chris Normand written dictation Dictée-Fr_Chris-Normand_correction
Dictation in English by DJ Lalama (Grade 5 level)
DJ Lalama written dictation Dictation-5th-grade-by-DJ-Lalama
Wednesday, April 15
Alouettes Quiz, part 1
Thursday, April 16
Dictation in French by Étienne Moisan (Grade 3 level)
Dictation in English by Tony Washington (Grade 1 level)
Friday, April 17
Alouettes Quiz, part 2