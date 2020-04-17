Ricky Ray headlines TSN Encore broadcasts on Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with “Ricky Ray Night,” which highlights the last two championship victories for one of the league’s all-time great quarterbacks.

The night kicks off with the 100th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders in 2012. That game will be followed by the 105th Grey Cup, which was the championship rematch between the two inter-divisional foes in 2017.

For a complete list of CFL Encore broadcasts, click here.

Double Blue Centennial Classic | 100th Grey Cup | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

The third-ever meeting in a championship between the Argonauts and Stamps took place on Nov 25, 2012, with the Boatmen trying to take home the Centennial game in front of their hometown fans. Ray threw an interception on the first play of the game but bounced back well, completing 60 percent of his passes for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The game also showcased what was to come for the Stampeders in the near future, as then first-year man Bo Levi Mitchell came into the game and threw for 80 yards and a score.

Chad Kackert took home game MVP after rumbling for 133 yards on 20 carries as Toronto hoisted the cup in front of the Rogers Centre faithful.

Argos add title No. 17 | 105th Grey Cup | 10:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

The snow-riddled TD Place was the site for the Argos’ 17th championship victory in franchise history, as Ray led the Boatmen to another hard-fought win over the Stamps.

Calgary was up eight points with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter before Cassius Vaughn returned a fumble 109 yards to the house — the ensuing two-point convert tied it up. Lirim Hajurllahu gave Toronto the lead with under a minute to go and a heave to the end zone by Mitchell saw Matt Black seal the game and the Grey Cup for the Argos.

DeVier Posey had a 100-yard catch and run for a touchdown which helped him seal Grey Cup MVP honours.