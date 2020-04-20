Ticats sign DB Tyree Robinson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson.

Robinson, 26, most recently toiled in the National Football League with the Dallas Cowboys (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2018-19), spending time on each team’s active roster in 2018 without featuring in a regular-season game.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of San Diego, California appeared in 52 games with 23 starts at safety and cornerback over four seasons at the University of Oregon (2014-17), registering 201 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defended and four fumble recoveries.

He returned two of his career interceptions for touchdowns, including a 100-yard Pick-6 in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State.

As voted by his teammates, Robinson also won the 2017 Todd Doxey Award presented annually to an Oregon Ducks player for character and service.