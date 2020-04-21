Kicker Sergio Castillo returns to the Lions

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that free agent American kicker Sergio Castillo has signed a two-year contract with the team.

“I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to kick for the BC Lions,” Castillo said.

“For the first time in my career, I’m going to be able to go back to a team for the second season in a row. That’s something I’ve always wanted: Stability with not only a team, but in the community.”

Castillo, 29, enjoyed a career year with the Lions in 2019, making good on 41 of 45 field goal attempts and hitting 30 of 33 convert attempts — good for a success rate of over 90 per cent in both categories — while also earning a West Division All-Star selection and the team nomination for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

He also had 14 punts for 73 yards before Josh Bartel took over those duties in Week 5 of the season.

Prior to signing with the Lions in 2019 training camp, Castillo suited up in 20 games over three seasons (2015 to 2017) split between Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton and made 39 of 47 field goal attempts while only missing two of his 27 attempts on converts.

The native of La Joya, Texas began 2020 with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, where he suited up for all five games and made five field goals, helping the squad to an undefeated record before play was suspended.