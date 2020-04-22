Report: S.J. Green intends to return to CFL

TORONTO — Receiver S.J. Green intends on making a return to the CFL following his brief stint in the XFL, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Following an #XFL stint, former #AlsMTL #Argos WR SJ Green wants to return to the @CFL to play one final season, and he has his heart set on returning to @MTLAlouettes: “In a perfect world that is what I would want — to go back to MTL and finish my last year,” Green says. #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) April 22, 2020

The six-foot-two, 217-pound receiver hopes that his return can be in Montreal, where he played from 2007 to 2016 and won two Grey Cups.

Over his 13-year CFL career, the 34-year-old has hauled in 10,222 yards and 60 touchdowns. He most recently was a member of the Toronto Argonauts (2017, 2018, 2019) before becoming a free agent in February and signing in the XFL.

Green is a three-time Grey Cup Champion (2009, 2010, 2017), a two-time CFL All-Star (2013, 2017) and was named an East Division All-Star on eight occasions (2011-2015, 2017-2019).