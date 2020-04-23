Calvillo to take centre stage in CFL Encore broadcast on Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with “Anthony Calvillo Night,” highlighting a pair of trademark games from one of the all-time great signal-callers in league history.

On Friday, the night will begin with a game from 2011 which saw Calvillo become pro football’s all-time leading passer against the Toronto Argonauts. The second half of the doubleheader will be the 2010 season-opening showdown between the Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

For a complete list of CFL Encore broadcasts, click here.

History in the Making | October 11, 2011 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

With the 2011 season coming to an end, Calvillo had the chance to pass Damon Allen’s all-time mark of 72,381 career passing yards against the Double Blue. Calvillo broke the record in typical fashion, slinging the ball to Jamel Richardson for a 50-yard catch and run that hit pay dirt.

Calvillo finished the game completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 305 yards and a touchdowns as the Als managed to come out on top of the East Division tilt.

Running it back | July 1, 2010 | 10:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

Following the infamous 13th man ending in the 97th Grey Cup in 2009, the Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders rang in the 2010 campaign with a rematch on Canada Day at Mosaic Stadium.

After treating fans to one of the most memorable championship games in history, they had a shootout in Riderville. Calvillo aried it out to the tune of 368 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Darian Durant managed to one-up his counterpart, tossing for 481 yards and five scores as the Riders were able to exact a measure of revenge with a victory at home to usher in 2010.