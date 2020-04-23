Follow CFL

Calvillo to take centre stage in CFL Encore broadcast on Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with “Anthony Calvillo Night,” highlighting a pair of trademark games from one of the all-time great signal-callers in league history.

On Friday, the night will begin with a game from 2011 which saw Calvillo become pro football’s all-time leading passer against the Toronto Argonauts. The second half of the doubleheader will be the 2010 season-opening showdown between the Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo scans the field while in the pocket against the Toronto Argonauts. (The Canadian Press)

History in the Making | October 11, 2011 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

With the 2011 season coming to an end, Calvillo had the chance to pass Damon Allen’s all-time mark of 72,381 career passing yards against the Double Blue. Calvillo broke the record in typical fashion, slinging the ball to Jamel Richardson for a 50-yard catch and run that hit pay dirt.

Calvillo finished the game completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 305 yards and a touchdowns as the Als managed to come out on top of the East Division tilt.

Anthoyn Calvillo poses for photos on stage during his jersey retirement ceremony. (The Canadian Press)

Running it back | July 1, 2010 | 10:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

Following the infamous 13th man ending in the 97th Grey Cup in 2009, the Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders rang in the 2010 campaign with a rematch on Canada Day at Mosaic Stadium.

After treating fans to one of the most memorable championship games in history, they had a shootout in Riderville. Calvillo aried it out to the tune of 368 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Darian Durant managed to one-up his counterpart, tossing for 481 yards and five scores as the Riders were able to exact a measure of revenge with a victory at home to usher in 2010.

