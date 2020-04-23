Riders ink RB Jeremy Langford to deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Jeremy Langford to a contract.

Langford, 28, was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After two years with the Bears, he went on to spend time with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his NFL career, Langford played in 29 games, rushing for 762 yards and scoring 10 rushing touchdowns while adding 41 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

The Wayne, Michigan native attended Michigan State where he spent four years playing for the Spartans. In 49 collegiate games, he rushed for 2,967 yards scoring 40 touchdowns while also catching 39 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2015 Cotton Bowl, Langford recorded 162 yards on 27 carries scoring three touchdowns, helping lift the Spartans to victory.