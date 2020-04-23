Follow CFL

Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen show love to Lions legend

VANCOUVER — If Ryan Reynolds suits up for the BC Lions, he wants a CFL legend to be right there with him.

Reynolds tweeted at the BC Lions, who put out a grid of nine Canadian icons (including the Deadpool actor himself) asking fans which three they would draft, wondering if he could have Lui Passaglia on his team. For those who don’t remember, Passaglia was a kicker/punter for the Lions for 25 years (1976-2000).

Fellow actor Seth Rogen even got in on the Lui love.

Passaglia played until he was 46 (!) and scored more points than any pro football player in history. Already in a number of hall of fames and just one of nine Lions players with their jersey retired, he’s a longtime legend in Vancouver. It’s no surprise that two legendary Vancouverite actors would recognize that greatness. 

