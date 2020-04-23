Shuffling the deck: 2019 re-draft

When CFL.ca managing editor Chris O’Leary asked me what drafts I wanted to tackle this year I thought about it then suggested we do something different.

How about a re-draft based off just one year of play?

It’s reckless, irresponsible, irrational and fun to think about. In just one year what type of impression can you make — for better or worse — that suggests someone took you too high or low? To the football executives’ credit, many of the top picks appear early on to be a perfect fit, but there is certainly more wiggle room in the second round.

1. Toronto

Oklahoma State OL Shane Richards (Originally 1st to Toronto)

By all accounts the Argonauts seem more than happy with the investment they made in Richards last year. Like most top-end prospects he has work to do to refine himself, but his size and athleticism is undeniable. He had moments of dominance in his first go-round with the Double Blue, including an opposing team’s coach sending me a video of him steamrolling an Alouettes’ offensive lineman in the preseason with the caption, “not bad for a new guy.”

2. Hamilton

Waterloo OL Jesse Gibbon (Originally 2nd to Hamilton)

You might not have seen much from him if you don’t live in Hamilton or cover the team, but the Ticats got this pick right. Not only is he a hometown home run, but Gibbon spent all of 2019 playing six inches away from veteran Chris Van Zeyl, who he began asking for tips and tricks on the second day of training camp. He was ready coming in and he’ll surpass expectations with the right seasoning, only to be strengthened by pairing with 2018 East Outstanding Lineman Brandon Revenberg.

3. Edmonton

Laval DL Mathieu Betts (Originally 3rd to Edmonton)

If you are going to take a risk on an NFL-bound Canadian this high, then 2019 worked out about as well as it possibly could have for the Esks. They got Betts back in a relatively decent time frame and saw the skill set they drafted him for come to life quickly, as he bent around CFL edge blockers with the smooth power that earned him countless accolades with the Rouge Et Or.

4. Winnipeg

Windsor OL Drew Desjarlais (Originally 4th to Winnipeg)

Winnipeg’s offensive line was forced to evolve all season long and their fourth overall pick was a central part of that flexibility. Desjarlais filled in all over the o-line, with Cody Speller playing star substitute on their way to a Grey Cup championship.

5. Winnipeg

Tennessee DL Jonathan Kongbo (Originally 5th to Winnipeg)

I mean…he came off an ACL tear, recovered and became a dominant rusher again, earning his shot in the NFL and signing a contract with the 49ers on just one season of pro film. Kongbo was a different monster and deserved to move up to Edmonton at No. 3 if anything in this draft, but so many of the fits were perfect.

6. Saskatchewan

UConn REC Hergy Mayala (Originally 8th to Calgary)

Mayala was the best rookie receiver in 2019 and it wasn’t even close. In the 2019 draft, 14 receivers were taken. With Hergy Mayala & Colton Hunchak, the Stamps led the CFL in rookie targets (58.1 per cent), rookie catches (64.2 per cent) and rookie receiving yards (70.1 per cent) with Mayala accounting for the vast majority of those numbers.

7. Ottawa

Kansas OL Alex Fontana (Originally 7th to Ottawa)

He dressed for all 18 games, which can’t be said for many other offensive lineman from the 2019 draft class. Fontana appears to be every bit the consistent rock GM Marcel Desjardins was looking for to solidify the REDBLACKS’ 0-line for years to come.

8. Calgary

Laurier DL Robbie Smith (Originally 9th to Toronto)

Smith impressed me at the combine with his raw athleticism and elite workout score before taking to the field and showing he could do more than just chase OUA passers. With Mayala gone to the Riders two picks earlier I wonder if the Stamps might have taken a shot at Smith to pair with Derek Wiggan.

9. Toronto

St.FX REC Kaion Julien-Grant (Originally 13th to Montreal)

In a year full of elite U SPORTS receiver talent, Kaion was the best. While he might not have posted much in the way of numbers, rest assured they are coming and he could become an elite Canadian pass catcher within two years.

10. Hamilton

York FB Nicola Kalinic (Originally 10th to Hamilton)

He changed not only the Ticats’ run blocking scheme by giving Canadian formation flexibility but also added a dynamic of fun and nasty, mean run blocking. The Ticats nailed this pick and brought his entire crew to Hamilton for the foreseeable future.

11. Hamilton

Montreal DB Kerfalla Exume (Originally 70th to Winnipeg)

When Exume advanced to the national combine from regionals I was told by a scout it was because, ‘He was one of the few who wouldn’t look out of place in the combine.’ Not only did he not look out of place, Kerfalla racked up a whopping 25 special teams tackles for the Bombers. If taken by Hamilton, he could have become a younger, fresher Courtney Stephen to develop at free safety while being a menace on third down.

12. Edmonton

Manitoba OL Zack Williams (Originally 28th to Calgary)

Williams had the size and above average film heading into last year but his development and progression since being in the CFL last year was impressive. I could see Edmonton looking longingly at their neighbours to the south for taking him here where they invested in UNLV lineman Kyle Saxelid.

13. Montreal

Laval DT Vincent Desjardins (Originally 17th to Calgary)

This is where I had Desjardins going through most mock drafts and I’m still not sure why — outside of positional national allocation — he didn’t land in Montreal. You have to imagine if current Als’ GM Danny Maciocia were in place, his draft story would have looked more like this.

14. Winnipeg

Manitoba RB Jamel Lyles (Originally 69th to BC)

It’s unfair to bump RB Brady Oliviera, who was taken here, based on a season-ending injury he suffered after looking really good for the Bombers. This is more a commentary on how much I believe Lyles deserved to go higher in the draft and how much potential I believe he showed in BC when given the chance. He feels extremely Sean Thomas-Erlington-ish as an underappreciated running back that breaks out when given the chance.

15. Saskatchewan

Arkansas State REC Justin Mcinnis (Originally 6th to Saskatchewan)

Of the two receivers Jeremy O’Day took, McInnis was the more effective through Year 1. Brayden Lenius has so much upside, but McInnis is the better of the two early on and with Mayala going to the Riders in the first round, McInnis might have been a better value here – if he were still available.

16. Montreal

Laurier FB Mario Villamizar (Originally 51st to BC)

In BC, Villamizar found a role and quickly asserted himself as a consistent national piece to build the Lions foundational structure around. Montreal is in good shape with Spencer Moore at fullback but Mario should have been more valued and gone earlier with Montreal being a decent fit.

17. Calgary

York REC Colton Hunchak (Originally 73rd to Calgary)

In a year with over a dozen receivers selected there was only one with more production that Hunchak, and it happened to be his teammate Hergy Mayala. Some of that could have been Calgary’s structure and system, but there is no denying Hunchak validated a higher slot in the re-draft.

18. Toronto

Western LB Fraser Sopik (Originally 31st to Calgary)

As a Toronto native, Sopik would have been a good fit as a territorial draft pick but he was classically panned as too small, too slow and lacking a natural position. All he did was make plays all over the field on specials, just like his time spent in London as the Mustangs’ leader on defence.

19. Montreal

Concordia OL Maurice Simba (Originally 29th to Toronto)

He technically played in one more game than Laval’s Samuel Thomassin, who was drafted here as a territorial pick. How could you not want to bump up the draft stock of a guy in a suit and tie ready to sell you that new car you’ve always dreamed of owning?!