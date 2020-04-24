Canadian Chase Claypool selected by Steelers in NFL Draft

TORONTO — Canadian receiver Chase Claypool has been selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his final season with the Fighting Irish, Claypool was the go-to target in the passing game, hauling in 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games — including the team’s bowl appearance.

Claypool is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings.

Over his four years with the program, Claypool made 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 43.2 yards per game.

He finished his college career seventh all-time in career catches at the school and also took home MVP honours at the Camping World Bowl after making seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State.

Claypool is one of the top prospects available in the 2020 CFL Draft, set to take place on Apr. 30.