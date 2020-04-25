8 Historical Notes you need to know about the draft

TORONTO — We’re just five days away from the 2020 CFL Draft, where 73 new players will be welcomed into the league.

There have been several decades worth of picks in the Canadian Football League, so with the latest iteration of the draft set to take place in just five day’s time, we take the time to look back at the past.

Here are some of the most interesting notes from the past on the CFL Draft.

1. By the Numbers

The CFL Draft has been a league staple for nearly 70 years. There was an experimental draft held in 1952 by the Interprovincial Rugby Football Union — now known as the CFL’s East Division. The first league draft took place a year later. Through the first four years of the draft being implemented, 130 players were selected.

The draft was expanded to include all nine teams in 1956.

In the history of the CFL Draft, 3,847 players have been selected, with that number being bumped up to 4,095 with supplemental picks.

2. Northern Uprising

Among those players selected, 3,180 of them have hailed from U SPORTS schools, while 898 have come from the NCAA.

17 other individuals have come from elsewhere. That equals out to 78 percent of prospects coming from national programs while the other 22 percent coming from down south — under one percent come from other locations.

3. Securing the Signal-Caller

Quarterback is generally looked at as the most important position on the field, however, the CFL Draft has seen very few players taken as the years have gone on.

In fact, over the last 20 years, there have only been 10 pivots who have heard their names called.

In the past decade alone, there have been just four individuals to get drafted: Brad Sinopoli (2011), Brandon Bridge and Andrew Buckley (2015) and Michael O’Connor (2019).

4. Skill Positions going fast

Sticking with the offensive side, receivers and running backs are always at a premium.

Those two positions saw the most picks during the 1970s. A record 44 players were taken in 1976, 34 in 1977 and 32 in 1974.

The largest total since was in 1985, with 30 individuals being selected. That was also the year that offensive lineman — and future CFL commissioner — Randy Ambrosie was selected second overall by the Calgary Stampeders.

5. What about the kickers?

Kickers have actually had a better run of success in the draft than quarterbacks, especially over the last decade.

Year Name School Team Pick 2010 Rob Maver Guelph Calgary 5 2010 Grant Shaw Saskatchewan Toronto 11 2010 Justin Palardy Saint Mary’s Hamilton 36 2011 Brody McKnight Montana Montreal 9 2011 Hugh O’Neill Alberta BC 11 2011 Chris Milo Laval Saskatchewan 30 2013 Brett Lauther Saint Mary’s Hamilton 53 2013 Billy Pavlopoulos UBC Winnipeg 54 2013 Dumitru Ionita Concordia Calgary 59 2014 John Mark Calgary Saskatchewan 20 2014 Tyler Crapigna McMaster Calgary 40 2014 Nick Boyd Manitoba Montreal 43 2014 Zack Medeiros Montreal Edmonton 48 2016 Quinn Van Gylswyk UBC Saskatchewan 26 2017 Felix Menard-Briere Montreal Winnipeg 34 2018 Gabriel Ferraro Guelph Calgary 59

In 1988, a record seven kickers were selected in the draft. The top two individuals that came off the board were multiple-time divisional and league All-Stars Tony Martino and Mark McLoughlin.

6. U SPORTS takes over 2014

In 2014, the highest amount of U SPORTS prospects from that decade were taken (98 percent). the closest total to that was in 2018, when 80 percent of the players were from National programs.

Just one individual hailing from an NCAA program was taken. That was T-Dre Player out of Northwestern State.

Pierre Lavertu was the first overall pick in 2014, and Anthony Coombs, Antoine Pruneau, and David Foucault were also in the top five.

Derek Jones, James Tuck, David Menard, Thomas Miles, Derek Wiggan and Tyler Crapigna were also selected.

7. Adding to the Trenches

The 2018 CFL Draft saw a run of offensive lineman that hadn’t been seen in over 20 years. While 1987 saw a record 26 O-lineman go, 20 names were called two years ago, making it the largest total since.

Seven of the first nine picks in 2018 were offensive linemen. Trey Rutherford went second overall to Montreal, and he would be followed by Peter Godber, Mark Korte, Dakoda Shepley, Darius Ciraco, Ryan Sceviour and Ryan Hunter in the first round.

8. A look back at last year’s draft

Just one year ago, the record for most defensive lineman was broken, with 20 players getting their names called.

Laval pass-rusher Mathieu Betts was the first man off the board at the position, while Jonathan Kongbo, Robbie Smith, Nathan Anderson and Vincent Desjardins followed in the first two rounds.

2019 was also the year that saw the most NCAA prospects taken during the 2010’s. Oklahoma State’s Shane Richards, Tennessee’s Kongbo, Arkansas State’s Justin McInnis, Kansas’ Alex Fontana and Connecticut’s Hergy Mayala were all selected in the first round last year.