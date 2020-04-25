Tracking CFL Draft prospects down south

TORONTO — With under a week until the CFL Draft, a number of Canadian prospects have been signed by teams south of the border.

A pair of top CFL Draft prospects, Neville Gallimore and Chase Claypool, were selected in the NFL Draft. Gallimore was taken by the Dallas Cowboys, while Claypool was a selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gallimore and Claypool were the top two players on the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau rankings.

Following the draft, a handful of other Canadians put pen to paper with NFL teams.

Keep track of all of the Canadian prospects with NFL ties here: