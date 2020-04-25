Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

CFL Draft April 25, 2020

Tracking CFL Draft prospects down south

University of Alberta

TORONTO — With under a week until the CFL Draft, a number of Canadian prospects have been signed by teams south of the border.

A pair of top CFL Draft prospects, Neville Gallimore and Chase Claypool, were selected in the NFL Draft. Gallimore was taken by the Dallas Cowboys, while Claypool was a selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gallimore and Claypool were the top two players on the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau rankings.

Following the draft, a handful of other Canadians put pen to paper with NFL teams.

Keep track of all of the Canadian prospects with NFL ties here:

Player Pos College Status
Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma Drafted by Dallas
Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame Drafted by Pittsburgh
Carter O’Donnell OL  Alberta Signed with Indianapolis
Marc-Antoine Dequoy  DB Montreal Signed with Green Bay
Michael Hoecht DL  Brown Signed with Los Angeles
Rysen John WR Simon Fraser Signed with New York Giants

 

Recent

8 Historical Notes you need to know about the draft
Harelimana excited to see where his football future lies
Jones: ‘I know we’re going to get a solid individual’ in draft