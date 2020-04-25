Tracking CFL Draft prospects down south

- News
TORONTO — With under a week until the CFL Draft, a number of Canadian prospects have been signed by teams south of the border.
A pair of top CFL Draft prospects, Neville Gallimore and Chase Claypool, were selected in the NFL Draft. Gallimore was taken by the Dallas Cowboys, while Claypool was a selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gallimore and Claypool were the top two players on the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau rankings.
Following the draft, a handful of other Canadians put pen to paper with NFL teams.
Keep track of all of the Canadian prospects with NFL ties here:
|Player
|Pos
|College
|Status
|Neville Gallimore
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Drafted by Dallas
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Drafted by Pittsburgh
|Carter O’Donnell
|OL
|Alberta
|Signed with Indianapolis
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|DB
|Montreal
|Signed with Green Bay
|Michael Hoecht
|DL
|Brown
|Signed with Los Angeles
|Rysen John
|WR
|Simon Fraser
|Signed with New York Giants