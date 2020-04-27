Draft Rewind: Five years of first-rounders

TORONTO — First-round picks are a highly sought-after commodity in the Canadian Football League.

Despite the annual draft being hit-or-miss, the individuals slated to go in the first round are always coveted by front offices, especially those that can fill roles to help with the ratio on a CFL roster. There’s also a chance for a squad to hit on the next big player to be produced from north of the border.

As the Calgary Stampeders get set to pick first overall, we look back on the last five years of first-round picks from across the league:

BC Lions

2019: No first-round pick

2018: OL Peter Godber (3), DL Julien Laurent (7)

2017: WR Danny Vandervoort (3), DL Junior Luke (7)

2016: OL Charles Vaillancourt (5)

2015: DL Ese Mrabure (5)

The Lions have had some trouble hitting on picks in the draft. It hasn’t been the issue of picking later in rounds, as the majority of the selections in the last five years have been in the top five. It’s just the luck of the draw when it comes to the draft and some players haven’t panned out.

Julien Laurent, Danny Vandervoort and Charles Vaillancourt are prime examples of highly touted players who had trouble putting it together in the pros.

Laurent spent his first season with the Lions before being released amid their 2019 coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball. He landed with Ottawa and spent most of 2019 on their practice roster, suiting up for the final game of the season. The REDBLACKS released him this off-season.

Vandervoort came in with a lot of hype after his career at McMaster. He played the 2017 and 2018 campaigns with the Lions but was released by the team before last season. Vandervoort bounced around to a few practice rosters during the season and is currently with the Eskimos.

Vaillancourt won a Vanier Cup in 2012 with Laval but after being taken fifth overall in 2016, he played just 29 games for the Lions. He hasn’t appeared in a game since 2017.

But Peter Godber and Junior Luke were two picks that did work out for the Leos. Godber is progressing into a solid contributor for the team while Luke continues to develop his pass-rushing game on the defensive side.

Ese Mrabure has also found some success with the Riders and Stamps following his lone season with the Lions in 2015.

BC has a chance to add an impact player with the third overall pick in the 2020 Draft. With their troubles with getting to the quarterback and protecting Mike Reilly, an addition to the offensive or defensive line makes the most sense in this spot.

Calgary Stampeders

2019: WR Hergy Mayala (8)

2018: OL Ryan Sceviour (8)

2017: DL Randy Colling (6)

2016: LB Alex Singleton (6)

2015: OL Karl Lavoie (9)

Because of their success over the past half-decade, the Stampeders have had the enviable position of going late in the playoffs, thus picking late in the first round.

Of their five first-round selections, only two remain on the roster.

2016 sixth overall pick Alex Singleton managed to have an amazing run of form through the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, culminating with West Division and CFL All-Star honours both years as well as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in 2017. He was able to parlay that success into an NFL shot with the Philadelphia Eagles, which he’s run with. The Thousand Oaks, California native is headed into his second season with the Eagles.

Lavoie never played a regular-season game for the Stamps and ultimately retired while Colling was released by the team just a year after being taken sixth overall.

The Stamps’ two most recent picks, Ryan Sceviour and Hergy Mayala, both look to have promising futures with the franchise.

Sceviour took over as the starter at right guard last season — he also shifted over to left guard at one point due to injuries. He’ll only get better while getting more reps in Dave Dickenson’s offence.

Mayala surprisingly slid to the end of the first round last year, landing in Calgary’s lap. He was used in a complementary role during the first half of last season before really coming on and earning more looks from Bo Levi Mitchell with his strong play down the stretch.

The Connecticut product looks poised for a breakout campaign following the departure of Reggie Begelton.

With the first overall pick this year as a result of the Nick Arbuckle trade, the Stamps could go a number of ways. They could add the player they deem to be the best on the board or look to add more assets in a trade.

Edmonton Eskimos

2019: DL Mathieu Betts (3)

2018: No first-round pick

2017: WR Nate Behar (5)

2016: WR Tevaun Smith (8)

2015: OL Danny Groulx (7)

As the years have gone on, the Eskimos have moved further up the draft order, but they’ve managed to hit on almost all of their recent first-rounders.

Edmonton scooped up Groulx with the seventh overall pick in the draft. The offensive lineman had seen previous success during his collegiate career with Laval. He played in 17 games during his tenure with the Esks before being released by the team after the 2017 season.

They’ve certainly hit at the receiver position, as both Tevaun Smith and Nate Behar have been able to be productive over their stints in the league — Behar made the move to Ottawa ahead of last season.

Last year, the Esks took a risk of sorts by selecting Betts third overall after the Laval standout signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears. The gamble paid off for them, however, as Betts joined the team after being a part of the last round of cuts for Chicago.

His role will expand for the team with a full season under his belt and 2020 could serve as a big year for Betts.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2019: WR Justin McInnis (6)

2018: OL Dakoda Shepley (5)

2017: LB Cameron Judge (2)

2016: OL Josiah St. John (1)

2015: WR Nic Demski (6)

The Riders are another team that has found some solid contributors in the first round of the draft over the years.

They’ve managed to hit on three of their past five first-round picks — with it being too early to judge the latest high selection.

The Green and White brought in Josiah St. John with the first overall pick in 2016, but he had trouble finding a foothold in Riderville. He left the team in free agency following the 2018 season and bounced around last year.

Demski, Judge and Shepley have all had solid careers in the CFL to this point.

Demski had three promising years with the Riders to open his career before jumping ship to join the rival Bombers in 2018. He’s become a swiss-army knife for them, working in both the run and pass game at times for Mike O’Shea’s squad.

It’s hard to judge McInnis this early into his career, as he spent time behind a loaded Riders receiving corps in 2019. The Arkansas State product is a big target in the passing game, standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. He saw playing time in 14 games this past season and his role should continue to grow with the Riders in 2020.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019: OL Drew Desjarlais (4), DE Jonathan Kongbo (5)

2018: No first-round pick

2017: DL Faith Ekakitie (1), OL Geoff Gray (8)

2016: No first-round pick

2015: OL Sukh Chungh (2)

With four first-rounders in the previous three drafts, the Bombers have addressed their depth on both sides of the trenches.

With the first overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft, they selected Ekakitie and followed that up with Gray just seven picks later.

Ekakitie played one season for the Blue and Gold before jumping ship to Montreal. He suffered a torn Achilles and missed the entire 2018 campaign. The Als released him ahead of last season and Ekakitie announced his retirement.

Gray has stuck with the Bombers for the past two seasons, starting the first 12 games of the 2019 season at right guard.

With no first in 2018, Winnipeg followed up with a pair in last year’s draft. With their back-to-back selections, they added Desjarlais with the fourth overall pick and before bringing in Tennessee standout Jonathan Kongbo with the fifth pick.

Desjarlais started the final nine games of the regular season at left guard and also started all three of the Bombers’ playoff contests — including the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw. Kongbo was a great depth piece for the Bombers during his lone season to date with the team, working behind Jackson Jeffcoat during the year and even making a start.

Kongbo was able to secure a futures contract with the San Fransisco 49ers following the season.

Their 2015 pick, Sukh Chungh, has also since moved onto the BC Lions and become one of the staples on their offensive line.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2019: OL Jesse Gibbon (2)

2018: WR Mark Chapman (1), OL Darius Ciraco (6)

2017: DL Connor McGough (4)

2016: OL Brandon Revenberg (3)

2015: No first-round pick

The Ticats are another squad that has focused on adding talent to the line as of late.

Revenberg has come just as advertised for the Ticats, as he’s been named an East Division and CFL All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

Ciraco has also become a reliable starter on the interior of the offensive line for the Tabbies during his two seasons with the organization.

Chapman was taken with the No. 1 pick in 2018, but he never signed a CFL contract, ultimately ending up in the NFL for a stint. He last played in the now-defunct AAF.

McGough has been a depth option for the Ticats over the last few season and he has since moved on to become a part of the Calgary Stampeders.

Gibbon was able to learn behind the skilled lineman on Hamilton during his rookie season. The second overall pick from a year ago promises to be a special individual in The Hammer down the road.

The Tiger-Cats are the lone team to have two first-rounders this year. They should be able to further strengthen their lineup with the No. 5 and 8 picks.

Montreal Alouettes

2019: Forfeited first-round pick (Picked OL Tyler Johnstone in 2018 Supplemental Draft)

2018: OL Trey Rutherford (2)

2017: No first-round pick

2016: OL Philippe Gagnon (2)

2015: LB Chris Ackie (4), OL Jacob Ruby (8)

Montreal have had a shortage on first-rounders as of late, and while they’ve selected some impact players, only one remains on their roster heading into 2020.

That would be Trey Rutherford. The second overall pick from 2018.

Chris Ackie was the team’s starting WILL linebacker in 2019 before he headed closer to home, signing with the Argonauts this off-season. Ruby departed for Edmonton in 2017 and has become a pivotal part of one of the best offensive lines in the league.

With another high pick in 2016, local product Philippe Gagnon with the second pick in the draft. He had posted three productive seasons with the Als before moving onto the REDBLACKS last off-season.

But Rutherford and Johnstone have both become breakout players for the Alouettes, with the former locking down the interior at left guard and the latter setting the edge on the right side.

The Als will have to wait until the second round for the first pick of the 2020 CFL Draft, but they’ve got the 14th and 16th picks that they can add a pair of solid contributors with — or trade back into the first round if they so choose.

Ottawa REDBLACKS

2019: OL Alex Fontana (7)

2018: OL Mark Korte (4)

2017: OL Evan Johnson (9)

2016: OL Jason Lauzon-Seguin (7)

2015: OL Alex Mateas (1)

Since returning to the CFL in 2013, the REDBLACKS have selected an offensive lineman with their first-rounder in every draft except 2014, when they took Antoine Pruneau.

Ottawa is the lone team in the league that has maintained their last five first-rounders on their roster heading into 2020. The individuals taken have rounded out their starting offensive line along with 2013 first-rounder Nolan MacMillan.

Mateas was taken first overall in 2015, and the 29-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., has been able to hold down the centre position for the organization for his entire professional stint. He was named a East Division All-Star in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and won a Grey Cup with the REDBLACKS in 2016.

Lauzon-Seguin has played 54 career games for the REDBLACKS but only appeared in seven contests in 2019. He provides new head coach Paul LaPolice with versatility, as he has experience playing at both guard and tackle. Johnson and Korte were able to start in 2019, locking down the blindside for the team. Their respective roles will only continue to grow this season.

Fontana served as the backup to Mateas last season and is a fantastic depth option at the moment and someone that will be a starter in the CFL sooner than later.

The REDBLACKS would have had another first overall pick at their disposal, but the team swapped its first-rounder with Calgary in order to secure their quarterback of the future in Nick Arbuckle. They’ll have two high picks at No. 6 and 10, respectively, to open the draft.

Toronto Argonauts

2019: OL Shane Richards (1)

2018: OL Ryan Hunter (9)

2017: No first-round pick

2016: WR Brian Jones (4)

2015: OL Sean McEwen (3)

The Argos have gone in a specific direction with their first-round picks as of late, as they’ve looked to address the offensive line

McEwen was an absolute rock for the Double Blue in his first four years in the league, as he didn’t miss a single game and solidified the blocking game in the middle of the line. He opted to depart this off-season to return home and play for the Stampeders.

After an impressive U SPORTS career with Acadia, Jones went to the Boatmen with the fourth selection in 2016. He played in 21 career games for the team from 2016-18 but was flipped to Saskatchewan during the 2018 season for a future seventh-round pick.

Toronto took a chance on top-rated CFL prospect Hunter with the final pick of the first round in 2018. The Bowling Green product had signed a UFDA deal with the Kansas City Chiefs which caused his slide down the board.

The gamble didn’t pay off in the end for the Argos and Hunter stuck with the Chiefs and now has a Super Bowl to his name.

Richards is the latest OL to be brought into the fold. He saw playing time during the 2019 campaign but will definitely be relied on for a heavier workload on the offensive line this season.

With the second overall pick in this year’s draft, it’s almost a guarantee that the Argos will bring in another lineman.