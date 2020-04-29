Follow CFL

Kamar Jorden practices socially responsible receiving

TORONTO — During these uncertain times, professional athletes have had to get creative with their workouts and training routines.

In this video, Kamar Jorden runs his route, then sprays Lysol disinfectant spray on the ball (while still in the air) with his one hand, and then makes the grab with the other. He reminds viewers, with his hashtag #ButFirstLysol.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How to responsibly catch passes in 2020👌🏾🏈 lol #ButFirstLysol

A post shared by Kamar Jorden (@justcallmekj) on

