Nahla Brown making CFL history

TORONTO — The 2020 Canadian Football League Draft is set to kick off this Thursday. Over the past few weeks leading into the Draft, fans have been sending in videos of their little ones going through their own CFL inspired combines at home. Nahla and her family have taken it a step further doing their own CFL Draft at home. This is a must-watch.

In this video, Nahla is the first female to ever be drafted to the Canadian Football League. The 39-inch, 32-pound Brown was the top-ranked draft prospect on the CFL Scouting Bureau’s final top-20 list.

She turned heads at the CFL Regional Combine in Toronto with her unorthodox route running and constant giggling.