Argos select Dejon Brissett second overall

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have selected receiver Dejon Brissett with the second overall pick of the 2020 CFL Draft.

Brissett was the No. 5 ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau.

The Mississauga, Ont., native began his collegiate career with the University of Richmond, where he spent all but one of his NCAA seasons.

» Draft Tracker: Each pick as they happen

» Scouting Bureau: Final April Rankings

» How to watch the 2020 CFL Draft live

Over four years with the Spiders, Brissett reeled in 86 receptions for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns in 33 games. In his final year with the program, he suffered a season-ending injury and was able to receive a medical redshirt year. As a graduate transfer, he decided to make the move to the University of Virginia for his final year.

He appeared in 12 games with the Cavaliers in 2019, making a pair of catches for 18 yards.

The move makes sense for the Argos. New GM Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons and VP of player personnel John Murphy spent much of free agency recruiting Toronto-area players to come play for their hometown team. Receivers Juwan Brescacin and Natey Adjei were two of those players and will welcome Brissett into the fold in Toronto.

Brissett is the 7th receiver the Argos have drafted in the first round, joining Brian Jones, J.F. Tremblay, Matt Duboc, Jock Climie, Paul Fedor, and Ted Smale.

Brissett’s homecoming is doubly sweet. His brother Oshae is a rookie with the Toronto Raptors. The two grew up playing basketball, with both brothers receiving NCAA scholarship hoop offers. Dejon received better offers from football schools and chose at that point to focus on the sport he excelled at.