Calgary selects DE Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund third overall

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have taken defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund third overall in the 2020 CFL Draft.

The D-lineman out of Southeastern Louisiana is six-foot-two and 250-pounds.

The Stamps sent the first overall pick and their second-round selection (15th overall) to BC in exchange for the third pick overall and the Lions’ second-round selection (12th overall).

A six-foot-two, 250-lb. Dartmouth, N.S., product, Adeyemi-Berglund was second-team all-Southland Conference in 2019 after recording 61 total tackles including 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups in 13 games for the Lions.

In 33 career games at Southeastern Louisiana, Adeyemi-Berglund recorded 135 tackles including 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups. He was all-Southland Conference honourable mention in 2018.

In addition to his exploits on the field, Adeyemi-Berglund earned Southland all-academic team honours in 2018 and 2019 and made the conference commissioner’s fall academic honour roll in 2016 and 2017.

Prior to enrolling at Southeastern Louisiana, Adeyemi-Berglund played one season at Champlain Regional College in Lennoxville, Que. He is a graduate of Dartmouth High School.