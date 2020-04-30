Future prospects run an at-home CFL Combine

- News
TORONTO — With the 2020 CFL Draft set to get underway tonight at 8 PM ET, these young prospects prepared for the draft with their own CFL combine at home.
These future athletes did all sorts of combine testing including broad jumps, three-cone shuffle drills and more. Jack even set a new CFL combine bench press record with 100 reps.
#StayHome hasn’t stopped the boys from putting in work. Scouts are always watching 👀@CFL #howICFL #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Iz1fi7q5zK
— Murphy’s Contracting (@MurphysConInc) April 29, 2020