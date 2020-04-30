Riders select top-ranked Neville Gallimore with last pick

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are willing to play the waiting game should they ever be able to lure Neville Gallimore to Riderville. The runaway top prospect in the draft was selected 71st overall by the Riders in Thursday’s CFL Draft.

Gallimore, who was the top-ranked prospect heading into the draft but fell to the last round after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 82nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 14 games — including playoffs — this past season, the Ottawa, Ont., native posted 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles for the Sooners.

Gallimore was the top-rated recruit in the nation coming out of high school in 2015. He opted to head south, joining Oklahoma, where he redshirted his freshman year.

After that, he gradually earned more starts for the team, making six starts in his first full season in the NCAA while appearing in all 13 games in 2016.

In 2018, he earned honourable mention All-Big 12 nominations from the conference’s coaches. He finished the 2018 season with 50 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 games. He was also nominated for the Jon Cornish Award as the NCAA’s top Canadian player.

In his final year, Gallimore earned First-Team All-Big 12 honours from the media and was a Second-Team All-Big 12 vote by coaches.

For his career, Gallimore has appeared in 53 games, collecting 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two passes defended and five forced fumbles.