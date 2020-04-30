Riders take Saskatchewan OL Mattland Riley

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected offensive lineman Mattland Riley with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.

During his four years with the Saskatchewan Huskies, Riley was named a Canada West All-Star on two occasions (2018, 2019) and has also been a U SPORTS Second and First Team All Canadian the last two seasons.

Riley also helped Saskatchewan capture the Hardy Cup back in 2018.

He was invited to the East-West Bowl and played the majority of the 2019 campaign with a nagging finger injury which caused him to have a heavily taped hand.

