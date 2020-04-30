Round 1 Recap: Calgary, BC complete trade; Williams goes first

TORONTO — The 2020 CFL Draft started off with some excitement as a trade ensued before the first pick had even happened.

Calgary, who held the first overall pick in the draft, decided to swap picks with the BC Lions. GM and president John Hufnagel traded the first overall and the 15th overall pick to the BC Lions, in exchange for their third overall pick and their 12th overall pick.

With the first overall pick, the BC Lions selected linebacker Jordan Williams, who is the first regional combine participant to be taken first overall and the first linebacker to go No. 1 since Winnipeg took Henoc Muamba first in 2011.

Williams had an excellent showing a the Ontario Regional Combine in March, posting the best 40-yard dash (4.48 seconds) of the day and showed a 39-inch vertical while going for 20 reps on the bench press and recording a 10-foot, 8.5-inch broad jump. That helped his draft stock immensely, as CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson had Williams first overall in his second mock draft.

Next up, Mississauga native Dejon Brissett was selected by his hometown team, the Toronto Argonauts, second overall. The addition of Brissett adds another Canadian to the Argos’ receivers group, joining Juwan Brescacin and Natey Adjei, who also hail from the Toronto area. Brissett is the seventh receiver the Argos have drafted in the first round, joining Brian Jones, J.F. Tremblay, Matt Duboc, Jock Climie, Paul Fedor, and Ted Smale.

Calgary went with a defensive lineman with the third overall pick, selecting Southeastern Lousiana’s Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

Edmonton took the first offensive lineman of the 2020 Draft, selecting Buffalo’s Tomas Jack-Kurdyla. Hamilton followed suit, picking O-lineman Coulter Woodmansey out of Guelph with their fifth overall selection. Woodmansey became the highest Guelph player chosen since Rob Maver went 5th overall in 2010. Before that was Mike O’Shea, who was fourth overall in 1993.

Adam Auclair, who was selected sixth overall by Ottawa, became the 11th player from Laval to be drafted in the first round since 2005. Auclair’s selection is the highest for a defensive back since Chris Ackie went fourth overall in 2015.