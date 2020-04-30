Round 2 Recap: Rourke, Hoecht off the board

TORONTO — The BC Lions made another splash in the 2020 CFL Draft, this time it was in the second round.

Following a trade to get the first overall pick in the draft, Lions GM Ed Hervey decided to take a quarterback with his first pick of round two (15th overall), scooping up quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The last quarterback selected as high as Rourke (15th overall) was Jesse Palmer (also 15th overall) in 2001.

The REDBLACKS and the Argonauts both went for defensive help to kick things off in round two, selecting defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and linebacker Jack Cassar, respectively.

Marcel Desjardins and co. took Brown product Hoecht with the ninth overall pick. Hoecht was ranked ninth on CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s second and final mock draft. While Pinball Clemons and the Argos went with Carleton’s Cassar at 10.

With their first pick of the second round, the Stampeders selected receiver Trivel Pinto out of UBC 12th overall. Pinto was the second receiver to be selected in the draft, the first being Dejon Brissett, who was taken by the Argos with the second overall pick.

Next up, Edmonton went a little off the board, selecting defensive lineman Alain Pae from the University of Ottawa with their second round pick (13th overall).

Montreal’s first selection of the draft (14th overall) was defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy out of Montreal. Alouettes general manager Danny Macocia went with a DB who had a stellar 40-yard dash time of 4.35 at a pro day earlier this year.

Maciocia and co. were back on the clock with the 16th pick and selected Queen’s defensive lineman Cameron Lawson.

Hamilton then went with linebacker Bailey Feltmate from Adacia (17th overall).

Bombers GM Kyle Walters and co. selected defensive back Noah Hallett out of McMaster 18th overall. Hallett joins his brother, Nick, who is currently a member of the Blue Bombers.

The REDBLACKS selecting linebacker Dan Basambombo out of Laval with their last pick of the second round (19th overall), followed by the Argos selecting Samuel Acheampong from Wilfrid Laurier (20th overall).