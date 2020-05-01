Draft Quote Board: Standout statements from Thursday night

TORONTO — The 2020 CFL Draft is the books as all nine teams across the league picked from the best Canadian talent on Thursday night.

During and following the draft, various front office staff from around the league spoke to the media to break down their respective picks. Some of the top prospects also spoke to the media right after they were selected to their new teams.

Here are the best quotes from around the league during the 2020 CFL Draft.

“It’s an honour for me to not only go number one, but to be selected by such a great organization. The chance to play with such a talented group of linebackers will further help my transition to the pros.”

– First overall pick Jordan Williams on being selected by the BC Lions

“We were very excited about the opportunity to move up in the draft. To be able to get the number one player on our board was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. He checks all the boxes. He’s fast, he’s physical and he has the ability to impact the position right away.”

– BC Lions general manager Ed Hervey on first overall pick Jordan Williams

“Yes, it’s crazy. You know? You almost can’t put it into words. It’s surreal be at home for the first time in a long time. I can’t explain how excited I am.”

– Second overall pick Dejon Brissett on being selected by the Toronto Argonauts

“I’m absolutely surprised. I knew there was trades that happen in draft and things of that nature, but I didn’t think it’s gonna be in this year… They just did a trade. Like 15 minutes, 10 minutes right before the draft. My agent hit me up like, ‘hey, the BC Lions just traded up.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t think they’re gonna get me. I thought they’re gonna get like, a d-end or something. But for them to pick me, it’s surreal. I can’t even quantify how it feels right now.”

– Williams on finding out that the Lions had traded up to get the first overall selection

“It’s always been an extra motivation factor for me, at a small school like Richmond, to work hard and make a name for myself. And to see him get signed to the Raptors … it was just another type of motivation for me to get to that level.”

– Brissett on his brother, Oshea, who is part of the Toronto Raptors organization

“They do a great job getting after the passer and, you know, running an offensive game plan. You know, I think I can rush the passer pretty damn well. And I think I can contribute in that way. I also think I contribute on special teams right away. And I think I’m a rotation guy can go on the inside with a two three check and it’s a rush down. I think I can contribute in that way, man, but I’m also an intelligent guy.”

– Third overall pick Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund on how he can contribute to the Calgary Stampeders

“We are extremely happy to have selected Marc-Antoine with our first pick. Obviously he is a player I knew well with the Carabins and there is no doubt in my mind that he will have success at the professional level.”

– Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia on selecting Marc-Antoine Dequoy 14th overall

“If you finish a draft and you’re not happy with your pick, you did something really, really wrong. This is kind of the honeymoon stage where you get them and we’re thrilled. Ask all the other eight teams right now, I’m sure they’re gonna say the same thing.

– Esks GM Brock Sunderland on the success of his 2020 draft class

“My mindset going into that regional combine over there in Toronto was, I have nothing to lose. What I had to lose and everything to gain? So, I just went on there and I did everything, my hardest.”

– Williams on his mindset going into the Ontario Regional Combine in March

“A lot of hard work by a lot of people went into tonight’s draft. A big thanks to the personnel, coaching and video staff for their contributions in helping us select these quality young men who will have a chance to contribute to the REDBLACKS roster and the community of Ottawa/Gatineau for years to come.”

– REDBLACKS GM Marcel Desjardins on the success of the 2020 Draft for Ottawa