HowICFL: Football fans share favourite memories

TORONTO — On Tuesday night, the CFL asked fans to share their stories of what the CFL and CFL Family means to them.

#CFL fans, for the next installment of #HowICFL, we want to hear stories of what the CFL and #CFLFamily means to you. Tell us your stories and share your pics! pic.twitter.com/Ix0Sy4MwQk — CFL (@CFL) May 6, 2020

Fans shared their stories over Twitter.

I love the #CFL (& the @REDBLACKS ) not just for the amazing football and players, but for the sense of community the #CFLfamily shares. And I’ve met so many awesome new friends from across 🇨🇦 because of our shared love of 🏈!#HowICFL #Rnation #Rfamily pic.twitter.com/Dea3YoZ5tU — Jacqueline Roy (@jacroy67) May 6, 2020

Not just me personally, but being at a @BCLions game with our autism commmunity is truly amazing with the support of @pacificautism along the way. Our autism community and the CFL goes hand in hand. That’s #HowICFL. #CFLFamily https://t.co/I8v9NnH7wM — Lucas Gates (@LucasGates92) May 6, 2020

My dad and I were at a bar in Calgary after the Grey Cup this year. We just got back from watching our beloved #ticats lose the game. A bunch of Winnipeg fans show up who were also at the game. They bought us a shot and paid for our bill #CFLFAMIY — Rob Hayes (@RobHayes63) May 6, 2020

Passing on traditions to our children. One day old, already has his jersey and ready for his first game! #howicfl #cflfamily @understanding_e pic.twitter.com/de4BnJ6ewy — Joelle Haff Zuk (@JoelleMHaff) May 6, 2020

These 2 beauties – football helped me reconnect with a high school friend, and introduced me to a brand new friend (of 10+ years now!!!) #FootballIsFamily #HowICFL #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/zAn7YaaBSW — ConCon (@newfiehun) May 6, 2020

One of my fave pics of me and my Dad while we were visiting family in his hometown on 2008. #WPGHAM First Grey Cup I remember being on the tv at home was 1987… Ive watched all but 2 since with him. Until her passing, Mom watched with us too. #HowICFL #ImmediateCFLFamily pic.twitter.com/iI1xwbdKgo — MikeAwesome00 (@mikeawesome00) May 6, 2020

It meant the world to me to be there when my best friend @chayglass got to see his team win the Grey Cup for the first time in his 30 years of fandom. #HowICFL #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/GiPgpJCzDW — Joe Pritchard (@usfltecmo) May 6, 2020

Working with fantastic people at the League & Teams. Meeting incredible fans & awe-inspiring players. That’s #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/cWKNJTr2s2 — kelly shouldice (@kellyshouldice) May 6, 2020

Cfl is passing on the love and traditions from one generation to the next. Thank you CFL, stay safe, stay healthy and soon we will all be together again 💚 pic.twitter.com/XCeueF1cxr — Riderfanforlife (@Riderfanforlif1) May 6, 2020

@CFL I remember watching the CFL on CBC as a kid on our satellite dish in the States and I’ve been interested since. Two stadiums down, eight to go! #HowICFL #CFLFamily pic.twitter.com/CVkvaesUWC — Dwight Schmidt (@schm0869) May 6, 2020

Proud to say I’ve been fortunate to attend every GreyCup game played in Calgary, and it all started with the first one back in 1975 and continued through 2019 #CFLFamily #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/zWucnAoGse — Brett 🐻 (@flamesfan419gm) May 6, 2020

…the influence of my Dad – and indirectly, my Grandad has made me a lifelong Argonaut fan and a huge CFL fan. I have attended seven Grey Cups and hope to attend many more. — Tim O’Connor (@timoconnor55) May 6, 2020

Getting to meet great people and even having to wear an opposing teams jersey because of a friendly bet #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/dD0Vmj4YVr — Derek (@mappy0808) May 6, 2020

Through the CFL I met my wife and as a result it played a part in our wedding a little less than a year ago. #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/QkLWF5oreo — Vince Rulé (@VincentRule) May 6, 2020

#CFLFamily practically IS my family 🤷🏻‍♂‍ The game means everything to me ❤️#HowICFL pic.twitter.com/WStURD27zV — Steve Bolen (@stevebolen22) May 6, 2020

Having a 35 year journey with the @TorontoArgos literally change my life and then being able to share that journey to change others with our players and now other teams @MLSEPR That’s #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/ZNbwzgH3so — Jason Colero (@ArgoJC) May 6, 2020

Went to my 1st @BCLions game back in 07 (excuse the hair!) Returned to 🇨🇦with my wife @Sammyleigh80 for the Thanksgiving game in 15! Met @HenryBurris in London on Canada Day 17! Love the league & continue to follow #BCLions & fellow #Bray @QuanBray from the UK! #HowICFL @CFL #CFL pic.twitter.com/Wb6C2sv3k6 — Ben Bray (@99BenBray1) May 6, 2020

#CFLFamily is friends made through Grey Cup, from teams and places across this country. It’s following my favourite players, whatever roster they land on. It’s a feeling of home in cities across Canada . That’s #HowICFL 💚🇨🇦🏈 pic.twitter.com/zZBv33Aase — Sue Bates (@SueBatesQ91) May 6, 2020

I’m a #FanAmbassador for the #Bombers My gatesmen/woman are my family. I’ve gone to Regina for LDC for 2 years in a row now. It’s my highlight of the year. I’m a long time #Bomber fan #ForTheW #HowICFL #GreyCupChampions pic.twitter.com/GYDaVBhXZ8 — ♡ 𝒯𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒩𝑜𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 ✞ (@Bomber_Jetlover) May 6, 2020

The CFL was like a religion to my family growing up…still is for me. Whether it is with my actual family, or friends that have become like family because of football, the CFL is everything 💙💛 #CFLFamily #HowICFL #CFL pic.twitter.com/fkVdsSUBJS — Karen💙💛🏈🇨🇦#ForTheW (@plasercalgary) May 6, 2020

I live in Calgary and my parents live in Winnipeg. My dad and I love the Bombers and for the last 11 years we have gone to Banjo Bowl together. It’s easily my favorite day of the year! We also got to be at the Grey Cup last year and it was so so special! #FortheW #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/k0wjx050XU — Jeannie Seidel (@jeans_44) May 6, 2020

The @CFL means a lot to my brother @CPalmateer64 and I, we enjoy the atmosphere at games and the the personality of players, in 2010 we met @byronparker28 when he was playing for the @TorontoArgos and has been really great friends ever since, a part of our family! #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/GTqTo1STQ5 — Riley Palmateer (@RPalmateer17) May 6, 2020

Taking my buddy to his first ever CFL game. Which game you ask? None other than the miracle comeback game against the Als. An experience both he and I will never forget! #HowICFL #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/kIn4Wnm1Y8 — Tim Doucette (@MrTimDoucette) May 6, 2020

The league means alot to my father and I, we have been to many Grey Cups together and I hope many more in the future. pic.twitter.com/Em2N5vBEiP — Mike (@Mike_Ticats) May 6, 2020

The CFL means spending time with these guys pic.twitter.com/ryfMUjxC4p — Paul Smith (@PauISmith_) May 6, 2020

It reminds me of my late dad. Hearing about Fleming and Mosca incident from him. Lancaster, Swervin Mervyn, Gizmo, Pinball, The Ice Bowl, Grey Cup ‘83. Having my uncle tease us every time the Esks beat us. Nalley’s section at Empire. Lui. It’s our game and I’ll forever love it. pic.twitter.com/gNVQZiQfYj — Don Cowger (@dcowger) May 6, 2020

Me and my dad drove 13 hours in 2001 to Calgary for the 88th Grey Cup to watch BC win and Luis last game We re-created the trip, but in the summer this time, to go watch BC play in 2011 in Calgary. Many many more games before and since. Thats #HowICFL https://t.co/8s7nUbI1sn — Jordan Weaver (@NHL2KHHChampion) May 6, 2020

The Riders and the @CFL mean everything to me and my old man. I flew back home to Sask from NC to spend the week together before watching our team win the 2013 Grey Cup at the old Mosaic stadium! #HowICFL #Riders pic.twitter.com/bDmShhc0as — Levi Tait (@levi_tait) May 6, 2020

New friends, best friends, first job, Canadian pride, love of the game, a force for good, a light of positivity during dark times, a connector, greatness on and off the field, laughter, joy and of course – family #CFLFamily #HowICFL pic.twitter.com/9c6a6GE1NL — Brodie Lawson (@BrodieLawson) May 6, 2020

Met incredible, lifelong friends. Tell stories of our athletes. Travel and explore the country. Feel energy from fans at tailgates & in stadiums. Work with brilliant minds. Never take for granted that I have the best job in the world. That’s #HowICFL 💚 @CFL pic.twitter.com/AlycxhZYhc — Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) May 6, 2020

The #Ticats are #Hamilton and Hamilton is the Ticats. The two are so intertwined that one would be damaged without the other. The whole #CFL unites Canadians with friendly rivalries and a love for this truly Canadian game, for 150 years. #HowICFL #CFLFamily #HamOnt — Hummingbird 🍁 (@midvalegrad) May 6, 2020

#HowICFL My first Grey Cup was in 2005 with my dad, 8 months after my mom died of cancer. We watched the @EdmontonEsks beat the Alouettes in OT. Now I’m raising the next generation of #Esks fans! pic.twitter.com/ylF0IEe8lD — Francis Tymchuk (@esksfan54) May 6, 2020