Ticats, Forge FC announce ‘Hamilton Proud’ mask campaign

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club and Forge FC Hamilton announced Thursday the launch of the ‘Hamilton Proud’ mask campaign to benefit Food4Kids Hamilton.

The two-pronged program will see all Tiger-Cats’ season seat holders and Forge FC Co-Founders receive a complimentary 2-pack (two masks per account) of the limited edition ‘Hamilton Proud’ masks via mail in early June. A limited quantity of the 2-pack of masks (designs attached) are also available for purchase for $19.99 plus tax and shipping at the Ticats and Forge shops, with all net proceeds going to Food4Kids Hamilton.

“As a thank you to our incredible season seat holders and Co-Founders, whose continued support through this pandemic has been an energizing force for our entire organization, we’re very happy to provide a 2-pack of custom ‘Hamilton Proud’ masks as a small token of our continued gratitude,” said Matt Afinec, president and chief operating officer of the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC. “This initiative also provides us an opportunity to make a contribution and shine a light on an important local Hamilton charity in Food4Kids who now more than ever need the help of our community.”

With public health directives indicating that masks help keep our community safe, including regulations at numerous local grocery chains and stores that now mandate customers to wear masks while shopping, the ‘Hamilton Proud’ non-medical grade protection masks will ensure Ticats and Forge supporters are covered when they shop as we continue to navigate these uncertain times.

“We’re honoured to partner with the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC. We know both Clubs have a strong commitment to kids in our community and make a positive impact on the lives of many kids in Hamilton,” said Cathy Haan, Executive Director, Food4Kids Hamilton. “This initiative will bring significant awareness and support to the ongoing demand for daily food and nutrition for the most impoverished kids in Hamilton.”

During COVID-19 with schools closed, Food4Kids is sending each child in its program a $25 grocery card every two weeks.

The program costs exceed $62,000 per month and the organization relies on the generosity of community donations and online fundraising to sustain supporting these kids.

To donate directly to Food4Kids, please visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/18537/donation.