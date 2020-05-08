ALL the Home Videos! REKLAWS Release New Single

If you’re a CFL fan, you know The REKLAWS. The brother/sister duo of Stuart and Jenna Walker were introduced to CFL fans through their theme song for Thursday Night Football on TSN which now become the unofficial anthem of summer football – Long Live the Night, you know?!

Well our friends The REKLAWS have released a new single called “Where I’m From” and it is already creating a buzz in the Canadian country music scene and it couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.

“Amidst all of the craziness that is going on in the world today, we are so excited to announce the release of some new music – “WHERE I’M FROM”! A silver lining to this wild period has been the amount of time we have gotten to spend at home; connecting with family, slowing down and taking time to remember all the small but amazing things in our lives,” shared Jenna and Stuart Walker (The Reklaws). These “weird” times brought us back to our roots…”

What’s also got people talking is the Where I’m From video which includes tons of home videos of Jenna and Stuart’s childhood that are bound to make you smile. It was JUST released, so here’s a super early look!

“Where I’m From” reminds us of our childhood where the majority of our time was spent at home, with family and neighbours who were our closest friends in our hometown which felt like the whole world. “ they continued. “We hope this song reminds you of those special times and memories in your own world!”

Be sure to show The REKLAWS some love by checking out their new single – we think you’ll enjoy!