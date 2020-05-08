Stegall, Simon headline CFL Encore broadcast on TSN Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with “Receiver Record Night,” which will showcase two of the greatest pass-catchers in league history.

On Friday, TSN will first be airing Milt Stegall’s all-time touchdown record-setting performance against Hamilton in 2007. After that, Geroy Simon takes centre stage. His outing against Winnipeg in 2012, in which he broke Stegall’s all-time receiving yards record, will cap off the night.

Stegall shatters the record | Winnipeg vs. Hamilton | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN1

Heading into the Bombers’ showdown with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stegall was chasing history. He had tied George Reed and Mike Pringle’s shared record of 137 all-time touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Bombers quarterback Kevin Glenn was clearly looking to get his top target the ball. He hit Stegall with a 20-yard strike down the middle of the field, but after coming down with the ball, he would land one yard short of paydirt. However, it took just one more play to reach history.

Glenn swung the ball out to the right and shovelled it to Stegall, who strolled into the end zone to break the all-time record in front of the Bombers faithful to boot.

Stegall finished the game with 140 yards and a pair of scores on eight catches in the Bombers’ victory.

Geroy jumps Milt | BC vs Winnipeg | 10:30 p.m. ET | TSN1/TSN3

Five years later, it was another receiver who was looking to usurp Stegall as an all-time record holder. BC Lions receiver Geroy Simond aimed to become the leader in all-time receiving yards — and against the Bombers to boot.

In the fourth quarter, Travis Lulay rolled out to his right and unleashed a pass down the sideline for Simon, who caught it in stride en route to a 56-yard gainer, breaking the record in the process.

The Leos were able to come out with a double-digit victory over their West Division rivals and Simon finished the contest with 105 yards on five catches.