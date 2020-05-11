You’re going to want to listen to Natey Adjei’s podcast!

With life basically at a standstill right now due to COVID-19, I know everyone is looking for things to do with the extra time they have (including myself!).

Podcasts are a great way to pass the time, learn a few new things or just be entertained. CFL.ca put together the best CFL podcasts that you need to be listening to a few weeks ago. Along with The Waggle presented by Sport Clips, where you can hang out with my buds Donnovan Bennett and Davis Sanchez every week, there are so many other really great CFL pods out there. If you missed the list, you can check it out here.

When I was talking to Natey Adjei last week, he mentioned that he was launching a podcast! I don’t know about you, but I love getting to know our players off the field in this way so I was really excited to hear it.

The first episode of the All Ball Podcast, which dropped on Sunday, featured an interview with Argos second overall draft pick Dejon Brissett and his brother Oshea, who plays for the Toronto Raptors. I wrote about Adjei and Brissett’s relationship over the weekend and if you missed it, click here to read!

The three of them are really good friends, Adjei even asks to be the honourary third Brissett brother, and you can tell during this episode! It’s really fun and has some inside stories you may not have known. Listen to the episode below:

Adjei’s podcast drops every Sunday and will soon be on Spotify and Apple Music so you can download right to your phone. Next week’s episode, Adjei is joined by Eskimos QB Trevor Harris.

The list of future guests is really, really long from Adjei’s former teammates (who are now in the NFL) like Bryant Mitchell, Duke Williams and Brandon Zylstra to CFL stars including Kenny Stafford, Juwan Brescacin, Alden Darby, DaVaris Daniels, Vernon Adams Jr., just to name a few.