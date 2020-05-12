Georges St-Pierre set to appear on Muamba Moments

- News
Montreal Alouettes LB Henoc Muamba is set to have a special guest on his podcast on Wednesday night. Canadian MMA legend, Georges St-Pierre will be joining Henoc on, “Muamba Moments.”
This will be the fifth installment of the Muamba Moments podcast. Previous episodes include special guests like Rob Bagg, Javon Johnson, and Kevin Glenn. Watch it live May 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET.
My passion project is finally ready to be shared! Join me online tomorrow night at 7pm. I’ll be with my friend and UFC legend @GeorgesStPierre he’ll be sharing some gems he’s learned on his Hall of fame career!
Click link in bio to RSVP FREE pic.twitter.com/FUSJlqaTMZ
— Henoc Muamba (@HenocMuamba) May 11, 2020