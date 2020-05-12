Georges St-Pierre set to appear on Muamba Moments

Montreal Alouettes LB Henoc Muamba is set to have a special guest on his podcast on Wednesday night. Canadian MMA legend, Georges St-Pierre will be joining Henoc on, “Muamba Moments.”

This will be the fifth installment of the Muamba Moments podcast. Previous episodes include special guests like Rob Bagg, Javon Johnson, and Kevin Glenn. Watch it live May 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET.