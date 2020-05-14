Esks DT Mark Mackie announces retirement

EDMONTON — Defensive tackle Mark Mackie has retired from the Canadian Football League following his admission to the Schulich School of Medicine at Western University.

“I want to thank the Edmonton Eskimos organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing football professionally,” Mackie said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the Eskimos and represent the City of Edmonton. I am excited to start this new adventure. The past two years have been the best years of my life and I want to thank my coaches, teammates, team staff and Eskimo fans for making Edmonton feel like home.

“I look forward to cheering on the Green and Gold for years to come – Once an Eskimo, always an Eskimo!”

The London, Ont., native was selected by Edmonton in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft. In 29 career games, he recorded four defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles and one quarterback sack.

“The Eskimos thank Mark for his effort and contributions. He embodied all of the traits we look for in an Eskimo, on and off the field. We wish him all the best in medical school,” said Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland.