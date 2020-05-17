Follow CFL

Lucky Whitehead pulls semi-truck

TORONTO — During these uncertain times, we have seen players get pretty creative with their workouts. Some did home workouts, others used their family members as weights, however, Lucky Whitehead has set the bar to new heights.

Earlier in the week, Whitehead posted a video of him pulling a truck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today’s workout: Pull a 🚙 😳 #HowICFL @luck2fast

A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on

Then later in the week, a clip went viral of him pulling a semi-truck. Yes, you read it right, a semi-truck.

View this post on Instagram

He pulled a semi truck. 🤯🤯🤯 (via @luck2fast)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

