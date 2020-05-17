Lucky Whitehead pulls semi-truck

- News
TORONTO — During these uncertain times, we have seen players get pretty creative with their workouts. Some did home workouts, others used their family members as weights, however, Lucky Whitehead has set the bar to new heights.
Earlier in the week, Whitehead posted a video of him pulling a truck.

Today’s workout: Pull a 🚙 😳 #HowICFL @luck2fast

Then later in the week, a clip went viral of him pulling a semi-truck. Yes, you read it right, a semi-truck.

He pulled a semi truck. 🤯🤯🤯 (via @luck2fast)
